Messi Masterclass: Hat-trick Hero in Argentina's Dominant Display
Lionel Messi delivered a stunning performance, scoring a hat-trick and assisting in two goals, as Argentina decimated Bolivia 6-0 in 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Messi's brilliance helped Argentina secure the top spot in the standings. The upcoming World Cup will be hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
Lionel Messi showcased a masterclass performance as Argentina secured a commanding 6-0 victory over Bolivia in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Returning from an injury, Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute, seizing on a defensive error, and proceeded to play a crucial role in two more goals before the half-time break.
Thiago Almada and Messi wrapped up a decisive win with second-half goals, as Argentina solidified their lead in the standings, bounding three points clear of second-place Colombia.
