Messi Masterclass: Hat-trick Hero in Argentina's Dominant Display

Lionel Messi showcased a masterclass performance as Argentina secured a commanding 6-0 victory over Bolivia in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Returning from an injury, Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute, seizing on a defensive error, and proceeded to play a crucial role in two more goals before the half-time break.

Thiago Almada and Messi wrapped up a decisive win with second-half goals, as Argentina solidified their lead in the standings, bounding three points clear of second-place Colombia.

(With inputs from agencies.)