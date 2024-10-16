Left Menu

Hong Myung-bo Steers South Korea to Victory Amid Controversy

South Korea's coach Hong Myung-bo has successfully navigated initial criticism to secure a win against Iraq in a World Cup qualifier. Despite earlier doubts about his appointment, Hong has led his team to crucial victories, establishing a firm path towards the finals.

In Yongin on Tuesday, South Korean coach Hong Myung-bo emerged victorious, overcoming initial criticism as his team clinched a thrilling World Cup qualifier triumph against Iraq. Hong's controversial appointment drew skepticism, but he has steadily steered South Korea through a rough start.

Initially facing boos during a 0-0 draw with Palestine, Hong defended his appointment in front of South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee amidst allegations of favoritism. A series of away victories in Oman and Jordan, capped by a 3-2 win over Iraq, now assure South Korea's path to the World Cup finals.

Key players like Oh Se-hun and Oh Hyeon-gyu stepped up in the absence of injured stars, contributing crucial goals to the victory. Hong praised his team's organization and chemistry, noting the positive culture forming within the squad as they advance in the qualifiers.

