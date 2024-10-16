Japan's World Cup Quest: A Draw Tests Resilience

Japan's national soccer team saw their World Cup qualifying winning streak halted by Australia in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. Coach Hajime Moriyasu expressed his frustration over the results, which he sees as a sobering reminder of upcoming hurdles.

The Samurai Blue had dominated the qualifiers, securing nine consecutive victories without conceding a single goal until a mishap by Shogo Taniguchi gave Australia the lead. Cameron Burgess's own goal later ensured Japan captured a crucial point, keeping them on track for their eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.

As Japan leads Group C with ten points, Moriyasu remains optimistic despite the draw. Looking ahead to their match against Indonesia, he highlights the need for methodical preparation as Japan aims for a successful qualification campaign.

