Japan's World Cup Quest: A Draw Tests Resilience

Japan's unbeaten World Cup qualifying streak ended with a 1-1 draw against Australia. Despite conceding an own goal, Hajime Moriyasu's team remains top of Group C. The coach believes the result serves as a reminder of the competitive challenges ahead, emphasizing the importance of cautious preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:01 IST
Japan's national soccer team saw their World Cup qualifying winning streak halted by Australia in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. Coach Hajime Moriyasu expressed his frustration over the results, which he sees as a sobering reminder of upcoming hurdles.

The Samurai Blue had dominated the qualifiers, securing nine consecutive victories without conceding a single goal until a mishap by Shogo Taniguchi gave Australia the lead. Cameron Burgess's own goal later ensured Japan captured a crucial point, keeping them on track for their eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.

As Japan leads Group C with ten points, Moriyasu remains optimistic despite the draw. Looking ahead to their match against Indonesia, he highlights the need for methodical preparation as Japan aims for a successful qualification campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

