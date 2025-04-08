Beef Tariffs: Australia Gains as China and U.S. Trade Tensions Rise

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced new tariffs last week, spotlighting Australian beef amid a raft of global trade restrictions. Although the U.S. cited concerns over mad cow disease for the beef block, a 10% duty wasn't enough to derail robust Australian exports to the U.S.

Industry experts reported record shipments of approximately $275 million monthly leading up to February. Consequently, Australia's beef market feels buoyed rather than threatened by the tariff. China's response includes halting the local registration of several U.S. meat facilities, creating opportunities for Australian suppliers.

Analysts observed that Australia's weather-boosted cattle supply positions the nation as a key beef provider to the U.S. market, offering attractive prices and high-demand lean cuts. Despite the tariff increase, exchange rate shifts lessen the impact on Australian producers, encouraging continued strong exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)