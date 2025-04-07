Left Menu

Noah Lolesio's Strategic Shift: The Japan Move That Shook Australian Rugby

Noah Lolesio's decision to leave Australian rugby for a club contract in Japan was driven largely by Joe Schmidt's impending departure as Wallabies head coach. The 25-year-old's move ends his immediate prospects with the Wallabies and reflects uncertainties in the current Australian rugby scene.

Updated: 07-04-2025 11:33 IST
Noah Lolesio, a prominent flyhalf, has announced his decision to leave Australian rugby and sign with a Japanese club, citing Joe Schmidt's upcoming exit as Wallabies head coach as a significant factor in his decision-making process.

Lolesio, who played 29 tests under Schmidt, expressed that the coach's departure post-Rugby Championship made it challenging to continue his career in Australia. The move comes after failed contract negotiations with Rugby Australia, leaving other players in a similar position.

Despite the uncertainties and potential impact on his international career, Lolesio remains hopeful for future opportunities and respects Schmidt's decision to prioritize home-based players in future selections.

