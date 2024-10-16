Left Menu

Hockey Stars Shine at India League Auction: Harmanpreet and Udita Lead the Pack

Harmanpreet Singh and Udita Duhan have captured the spotlight at the Hockey India League auctions, earning top bids in men's and women's segments. Harmanpreet was picked by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh, while Udita joined Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh, marking the debut of the Women's HIL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:06 IST
Hockey stars Harmanpreet Singh and Udita Duhan are set to captivate fans with their skills following their top bids at the Hockey India League auctions. Harmanpreet, snagged by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh, and Udita, secured by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh, headline this year's auction excitement.

This upcoming edition marks the debut of the Women's HIL, running alongside the men's league with matches hosted in Ranchi and Rourkela. The men's league will see eight teams vying for victory, while the women's competition features four teams, and anticipation is high for the league's grand return.

Both players expressed their delight post-auction, underscoring the opportunities the league presents. Harmanpreet and Udita both praised the new teams and the potential growth of Indian hockey as it breaks barriers and sets new standards with the inclusion of the women's league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

