Rain Halts India vs New Zealand Test Match

Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the first test match's opening day between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The poor weather is predicted to continue throughout the week, casting doubt on further play.

The umpires evaluated the pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium just before tea and deemed it unfit for play. This setback is another chapter in New Zealand's challenging tour of Asia, which has been marred by rain interruptions, including a canceled match against Afghanistan last month in Greater Noida.

The current series, part of the World Test Championship, holds significant stakes. India is targeting a victory over the reigning 2021 champions to bolster their chances of reaching next year's final. New Zealand, however, faces challenges with captain Tom Latham replacing Tim Southee and key players Kane Williamson and Ben Sears injured.

