Rain Halts India vs New Zealand Test Match
Incessant rain in Bengaluru washed out the opening day of the India-New Zealand test match, with adverse weather predicted for the week. The match marks Tom Latham's debut as New Zealand's captain, with New Zealand missing key players due to injuries. India aims to improve their World Test Championship standings.
Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the first test match's opening day between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The poor weather is predicted to continue throughout the week, casting doubt on further play.
The umpires evaluated the pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium just before tea and deemed it unfit for play. This setback is another chapter in New Zealand's challenging tour of Asia, which has been marred by rain interruptions, including a canceled match against Afghanistan last month in Greater Noida.
The current series, part of the World Test Championship, holds significant stakes. India is targeting a victory over the reigning 2021 champions to bolster their chances of reaching next year's final. New Zealand, however, faces challenges with captain Tom Latham replacing Tim Southee and key players Kane Williamson and Ben Sears injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis
Junior Doctors in West Bengal Resume Strike Over Trainee's Rape and Murder
Sanjay Manjrekar Hails KL Rahul's Stellar Show in Rain-Curtailed Test
Relief from Heat: Hyderabad Experiences Refreshing Rainfall
Ukraine: UN official deplores deadly double attack on hospital