Defying the Night: Ukraine's Air Defence Success

In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 51 of 92 drones deployed by Russia, showcasing Ukraine's tactical resilience amid ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian air force noted that 31 additional Russian drones were effectively 'lost' due to the military's deployment of advanced electronic warfare techniques, preventing further threats.

Despite these efforts, infrastructure damage was reported in four key regions: Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk, emphasizing the challenging landscape of modern warfare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)