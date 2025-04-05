Defying the Night: Ukraine's Air Defence Success
Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 51 out of 92 drones launched by Russia in an overnight assault, according to the Ukrainian air force. The remaining 31 drones were disrupted using electronic warfare. Reports indicate damage occurred in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 51 of 92 drones deployed by Russia, showcasing Ukraine's tactical resilience amid ongoing conflict.
The Ukrainian air force noted that 31 additional Russian drones were effectively 'lost' due to the military's deployment of advanced electronic warfare techniques, preventing further threats.
Despite these efforts, infrastructure damage was reported in four key regions: Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk, emphasizing the challenging landscape of modern warfare in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- drones
- air defence
- military
- interception
- electronic warfare
- attacks
- regions
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon Plans and Policy: Trump, Musk, and Military Briefings – Fact or Fiction?
Sudan Military Retakes Khartoum's Republican Palace, Marking Key Victory
Strengthening Ties: Sergei Shoigu Visits North Korea Amid Strategic Military Partnership
Sudan's military says it retakes Republican Palace in Khartoum, last bastion in the capital of rival paramilitary forces, reports AP.
The Netherlands' Bold Military Expansion Plan