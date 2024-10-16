Cricket Legends Cook, David, and De Villiers Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that three legendary cricketers—Alastair Cook from England, Neetu David of India, and South Africa's AB de Villiers—have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Alastair Cook, celebrated for his remarkable career spanning over 12 years, becomes part of this elite group. Known for his patience and technique, Cook's accomplishments include being England's all-time leading run-scorer and playing a world record 159 consecutive Test matches. His leadership in England's historic Ashes win in 2010-11 and the 2012 Test series victory in India cemented his cricketing legacy.

Neetu David joins as only the second Indian woman in the Hall of Fame, following Diana Edulji. As one of India's top wicket-takers in women's ODI cricket, David's career highlights include a record-breaking Test bowling figure of 8/53. Post-retirement, she has continued to shape Indian women's cricket as a selector, ushering in a new professional era.

AB de Villiers, known for his innovative batting style, stands among cricket's most destructive players, amassing over 20,000 international runs. During a 14-year stint, de Villiers' accolades include the fastest ODI century and multiple ICC awards. Upon induction, he reflected on the vital support he received from teammates throughout his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)