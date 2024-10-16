Gerard Pique Advocates Fixture Reduction in Football
Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique suggests reducing the number of teams in top-flight leagues and avoiding new competitions to alleviate the fixture burden on players. His comments follow complaints against FIFA's expanding match scheduling, urging football organizations to prioritize player well-being over revenue.
Gerard Pique, former Barcelona and Spain defender, has voiced strong opinions against the introduction of new competitions and overcrowded league schedules in football.
In a compelling statement at The Summit during Leaders Week London, Pique argued that it's time for football's governing bodies to address player welfare by reducing the number of matches. This comes as FIFPRO Europe and other associations file complaints against FIFA's crowded international match schedule, especially with the upcoming Club World Cup and expanded World Cup format.
Pique insists that reducing league sizes and pulling back on new competitions would create a more sustainable environment for players, allowing them more rest and ensuring the quality of football remains high while maintaining audience engagement.
