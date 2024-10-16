Gerard Pique Advocates Fixture Reduction in Football

Gerard Pique, former Barcelona and Spain defender, has voiced strong opinions against the introduction of new competitions and overcrowded league schedules in football.

In a compelling statement at The Summit during Leaders Week London, Pique argued that it's time for football's governing bodies to address player welfare by reducing the number of matches. This comes as FIFPRO Europe and other associations file complaints against FIFA's crowded international match schedule, especially with the upcoming Club World Cup and expanded World Cup format.

Pique insists that reducing league sizes and pulling back on new competitions would create a more sustainable environment for players, allowing them more rest and ensuring the quality of football remains high while maintaining audience engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)