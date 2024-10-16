Left Menu

Anil Kumble Advocates for Shubman Gill's No. 3 Position in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble endorses Shubman Gill's role at No. 3 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, advising against moving him to an opener position even if Rohit Sharma is unavailable. He supports Gill's style and believes his performance is pivotal for India's success in the upcoming series in Australia.

16-10-2024
Anil Kumble Advocates for Shubman Gill's No. 3 Position in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Shubman Gill (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold endorsement, former Indian captain Anil Kumble has proclaimed the merits of maintaining Shubman Gill in the No. 3 batting position for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. His advice comes amidst speculation over team lineup changes, particularly with Rohit Sharma expected to miss the initial Test in Perth.

Kumble, speaking to JioCinema, argued against altering Gill's designated spot, even suggesting that Rajasthan Royals' standout Yashasvi Jaiswal and the adaptable KL Rahul should open the innings instead. Gill, whose seamless switch from an opener to No. 3 follows Cheteshwar Pujara's departure, has demonstrated considerable talent in Australia's challenging conditions.

Kumble emphasizes the distinctiveness of Gill's batting compared to traditional No. 3 players like Rahul Dravid and Pujara, suggesting that Gill's dynamic style may be crucial for India's strategies in the five-Test series commencing November 22. His insights highlight the upcoming series' unique settings, including its historical significance as a lengthy tour, unseen in three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

