Left Menu

The Diplomatic Cricket Dance: India, Pakistan, and the Champions Trophy Quandary

The England and Wales Cricket Board contemplates holding the Champions Trophy without India due to tense India-Pakistan relations. While officials suggest a hybrid model to accommodate India in a third country, decisions hinge on government approvals. The tournament's fate may be influenced by BCCI's Jay Shah, set to lead the ICC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:13 IST
The Diplomatic Cricket Dance: India, Pakistan, and the Champions Trophy Quandary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) faces a challenge in hosting the Champions Trophy if powerhouse India is absent due to strained diplomatic relations with Pakistan. ECB Chairman Richard Thompson and CEO Richard Gould have acknowledged a contingency plan is crucial.

India has abstained from playing in Pakistan since 2008, reliant on government clearance for any potential tour. Amidst slim chances of approval, a hybrid model, like the Asia Cup's approach, is suggested—matching India in a neutral venue while the rest play in Pakistan.

The tournament, slated for February-March, highlights regional geopolitics, with BCCI's Jay Shah's impending role as ICC Chairman being pivotal. Keeping India in the fold remains essential for broadcasting rights, as officials from ECB assert the loss would heavily impact viewership and commercial interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024