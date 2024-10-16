The Diplomatic Cricket Dance: India, Pakistan, and the Champions Trophy Quandary

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) faces a challenge in hosting the Champions Trophy if powerhouse India is absent due to strained diplomatic relations with Pakistan. ECB Chairman Richard Thompson and CEO Richard Gould have acknowledged a contingency plan is crucial.

India has abstained from playing in Pakistan since 2008, reliant on government clearance for any potential tour. Amidst slim chances of approval, a hybrid model, like the Asia Cup's approach, is suggested—matching India in a neutral venue while the rest play in Pakistan.

The tournament, slated for February-March, highlights regional geopolitics, with BCCI's Jay Shah's impending role as ICC Chairman being pivotal. Keeping India in the fold remains essential for broadcasting rights, as officials from ECB assert the loss would heavily impact viewership and commercial interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)