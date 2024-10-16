Debate Over FIFA's 32-Team Club World Cup Sparks Talks on Soccer's Saturated Schedule

The president of Major League Soccer, Don Garber, has voiced his understanding of concerns surrounding FIFA's expanded 32-team Club World Cup, which is slated to be held in the United States next year. This comes after LaLiga chief Javier Tebas suggested that the tournament should be scrapped.

The new tournament, organized by soccer's world governing body, will feature 12 European clubs. It is planned between an extended UEFA Champions League season and ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will also take place across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Leading players have expressed dissatisfaction with the increasingly packed fixture schedule, with some suggesting the possibility of taking strike action.

European leagues, along with players' union FIFPRO Europe and LaLiga, have filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, challenging FIFA's international match calendar. Garber indicated the importance of collaboration in decision-making processes, underscoring the potential risk of oversaturating soccer. He also noted that recent legal actions in Europe might pave the way for a more balanced global schedule and improved cooperation among soccer's governing entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)