Racing Rivals Rev Up for High-Stakes Texas Showdown

Max Verstappen, the Formula One leader, is eyeing a swifter Red Bull performance in Texas this weekend, while Lando Norris aims to boost McLaren's momentum in the ongoing rivalry.

The 24-race season approaches its decisive phase with the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, featuring an eight-point Saturday sprint. This race sets off three consecutive weeks of racing in America, continuing to Mexico and Brazil, followed by Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen's lead has narrowed from 78 points before August to 52 now, with 180 points still at stake. Norris, seeking an average of over eight extra points per weekend, is eager to showcase his skills in Texas.

