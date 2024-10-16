Left Menu

Kartik Singh Shines in Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship

Indian teenager Kartik Singh impressed with a strong performance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for the Nomura Cup. Ranked as India's top junior golfer, he stayed within the top-10 leaderboard by shooting even par. The Indian team was eighth in the team competition among 19 nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haiphong | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:59 IST
Kartik Singh Shines in Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship
Indian teenager and rising golfing talent, Kartik Singh, delivered an impressive performance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for the Nomura Cup. Displaying exceptional skill and composure, the 14-year-old shot an even par 72 in the second round, securing his position inside the top-10 at the halfway stage of the tournament.

Singh, India's highest-ranked junior golfer and a member of the junior Presidents Cup's International team, showcased remarkable prowess with four birdies against three bogeys in the first round and two of each in the second round. This consistent performance placed him 1-under for the 36 holes, tying him for the 10th spot. Notably, he is among the 10 players who are under par after two rounds in a highly competitive 57-player field.

With Japan's Masayuki Yamashita and Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Minh topping the leaderboard at 10-under, the Indian team stood at eighth position in the 19-nation competition, after the second round. Meanwhile, Japan leads the standings at 10-under, followed closely by Vietnam and New Zealand tied at 8-under.

