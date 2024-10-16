Left Menu

Diplomatic Cricket Talk: India-Pakistan Relations Take a Swing

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar held informal talks about improving India-Pakistan cricket ties during the SCO summit, despite no formal bilateral meeting. Their interaction was viewed as positive, with hopes to revive cricket diplomacy amidst tense bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:31 IST
Diplomatic Cricket Talk: India-Pakistan Relations Take a Swing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a rare thawing of icy Indo-Pak relations, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar engaged in informal dialogues centered on cricket diplomacy. Even without a formal bilateral meeting, the exchanges were perceived as steps toward reviving positive ties between the two nations.

The impromptu cricket discussions occurred on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. While no major diplomatic breakthroughs were announced, the informal conversations were hailed by Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar as a potential "ice breaker."

Amidst the diplomatic backdrop, both sides showed interest in reviving cricket ties, with Pakistan inviting India to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in February next year. However, the longstanding political tensions remained largely unaddressed, hinting at cautious optimism in the realm of sports diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

