Diplomatic Cricket Talk: India-Pakistan Relations Take a Swing

In a rare thawing of icy Indo-Pak relations, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar engaged in informal dialogues centered on cricket diplomacy. Even without a formal bilateral meeting, the exchanges were perceived as steps toward reviving positive ties between the two nations.

The impromptu cricket discussions occurred on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. While no major diplomatic breakthroughs were announced, the informal conversations were hailed by Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar as a potential "ice breaker."

Amidst the diplomatic backdrop, both sides showed interest in reviving cricket ties, with Pakistan inviting India to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in February next year. However, the longstanding political tensions remained largely unaddressed, hinting at cautious optimism in the realm of sports diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)