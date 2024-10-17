Black Caps Decimate India in Historic Home Collapse
New Zealand's pace attack dismantled India for just 46 runs, marking India's lowest Test total at home. Matt Henry and William O'Rourke led the assault, securing crucial wickets in challenging conditions on the second day of the rain-disrupted test. India's choice to bat first backfired dramatically.
New Zealand's ferocious pace bowlers dismantled India for a mere 46 runs on the second day of the rain-affected opening test. This embarrassing total marked India's lowest score on home soil, with the carnage led by Matt Henry and debutant William O'Rourke.
Henry, delivering an outstanding performance, claimed 5-15 while O'Rourke impressed with figures of 4-22. India's reluctance to adjust to the seamer-friendly conditions proved costly, as captain Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first unraveled dramatically.
The collapse saw key players like Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan sent packing for ducks, with relentless pressure applied by the Kiwi bowlers. The Black Caps capitalized on each misstep, leaving India stunned and spectators questioning strategic choices made under the overcast sky of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
