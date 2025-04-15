KKR's Fiery Bowlers Maul PBKS to 111 in Roller-Coaster Fixture
Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a bowling masterclass at Mullanpur, skittling out Punjab Kings for just 111 in 15.3 overs. Harshit Rana's fiery spell and Ramandeep Singh's stellar fielding dismantled PBKS' batting order in their home conditions. Defending champions KKR dominated, with key contributions from Narine and Chakravarthy.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) showcased their championship mettle, demolishing Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a paltry 111 runs in just 15.3 overs at Mullanpur. An aggressive powerplay spell from Harshit Rana, complemented by Ramandeep Singh's outstanding fielding, thwarted the home side's batting efforts.
Opting to bat first, PBKS started on a strong note as openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran paced their attack. However, the rapid fall of wickets began with a dual dismissal by Rana, including the former skipper Shreyas Iyer for a duck, leaving PBKS reeling at 39/2 within 3.4 overs.
Despite Prabhsimran's valiant efforts, his onslaught ended at 30, as the team crumbled further. KKR's bowlers dominated, spearheaded by Harshit's 3/25, while spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy decimated the PBKS middle order, concluding their innings at a mere 111.
