Sourav Ganguly Appointed Director of Cricket at JSW Sports

Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of India's cricket team, has been appointed Director of Cricket for JSW Sports. This role will see him managing the cricketing assets owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals in both the IPL and WPL, and the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league.

The appointment comes as part of a new rotational management strategy between JSW Sports and the GMR Group for overseeing the Delhi Capitals' teams. JSW Sports co-owns the Delhi Capitals franchise with the GMR Group, which will alternate management duties between the two companies every two years.

Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, expressed confidence in Ganguly's abilities, citing his past achievements and sharp cricketing acumen. Ganguly, who has served as an advisor to the Delhi Capitals since 2019, emphasized his positive relationship with JSW and his eagerness to contribute his cricket expertise to the organization.

