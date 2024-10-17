Rishabh Pant's Precautionary Exit Raises Concerns
Rishabh Pant suffered a knee injury during the first Test against New Zealand, causing concern due to his previous surgeries. Skipper Rohit Sharma explained it as a precautionary exit to avoid further risk. Pant hopes to return the next day after treatment, highlighting his role as India's top-scorer.
India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that Rishabh Pant experienced swelling on his operated knee following a hit during the first Test against New Zealand. Concerns arose as the ball, delivered by Ravindra Jadeja, struck Pant's previously injured left knee.
Pant, who couldn't field the next delivery, left the field and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel. The incident intensified worries because of multiple surgeries on that knee after a car crash in 2022. Sharma, speaking post-match, assured the press of no major threats to Pant's fitness.
Rohit emphasized the decision was precautionary to prevent risking Pant's leg further. The skipper expressed hope for Pant's recovery, allowing a return to play the following day. Earlier, Pant stood out as India's top performer scoring 20 runs in a struggling inning total of 46.
(With inputs from agencies.)
