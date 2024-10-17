Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Precautionary Exit Raises Concerns

Rishabh Pant suffered a knee injury during the first Test against New Zealand, causing concern due to his previous surgeries. Skipper Rohit Sharma explained it as a precautionary exit to avoid further risk. Pant hopes to return the next day after treatment, highlighting his role as India's top-scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:38 IST
Rishabh Pant's Precautionary Exit Raises Concerns
Rishabh Pant

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that Rishabh Pant experienced swelling on his operated knee following a hit during the first Test against New Zealand. Concerns arose as the ball, delivered by Ravindra Jadeja, struck Pant's previously injured left knee.

Pant, who couldn't field the next delivery, left the field and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel. The incident intensified worries because of multiple surgeries on that knee after a car crash in 2022. Sharma, speaking post-match, assured the press of no major threats to Pant's fitness.

Rohit emphasized the decision was precautionary to prevent risking Pant's leg further. The skipper expressed hope for Pant's recovery, allowing a return to play the following day. Earlier, Pant stood out as India's top performer scoring 20 runs in a struggling inning total of 46.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024