Red Bull & Arnault Forge New Era for Paris FC

French billionaire Bernard Arnault and Red Bull have initiated talks to acquire a controlling stake in Paris FC, a second-tier French soccer club. This move aligns with the trend of billionaires buying European soccer clubs. Arnault's family and Red Bull aim to elevate Paris FC in French football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:43 IST
In a bold move within the world of European football, French billionaire and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault is partnering with energy drink giant Red Bull to purchase a controlling stake in Paris FC, a second-tier soccer team based in France. This strategic alliance, announced by Arnault's family office on Thursday, aims to revitalize Paris FC and propel them into the elite of French football, potentially challenging rivals such as Paris Saint Germain.

The joint investment marks Arnault's continued expansion into the sports sector, following recent high-profile sponsorship deals with Formula One and the Paris Olympics. Red Bull, looking to gain a minority stake, will focus on providing advisory support, leveraging its experience from owning clubs in various continents to identify and nurture young talent.

Antoine Arnault, son of the LVMH chairman, expressed confidence in this partnership to write a 'new and exceptional chapter in French football history'. Paris FC has steadily climbed to the top of Ligue 2 this season, and with Red Bull's expertise and support, their ambitions of competing at higher levels appear more attainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

