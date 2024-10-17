Left Menu

Indian Shooters Shine at ISSF World Cup Final, Eyes on LA 2028

Vivaan Kapoor wins silver in trap at the ISSF World Cup Final, aiming for Olympic gold in 2028. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka garners bronze in skeet, adding to India's four-medal tally. Akhil Sheoran's strategic performance earns him bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions. National records mark the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:04 IST
Vivaan Kapoor. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
At the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, shooter Vivaan Kapoor demonstrated exceptional focus to clinch a silver medal in trap shooting. Despite competing against seasoned Olympic champions, Kapoor maintained his composure, expressing a determined vision to aim for gold at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

In the trap shooting final, Kapoor secured second place with a commendable score of 44, narrowly beaten by China's QI Ying, who led with 47 points. Turkey's N Tolga Tuncer claimed the third position with 35 points. Meanwhile, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka's accurate performance earned a bronze medal in skeet shooting, further enriching India's medal tally.

On day two of the event at New Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Akhil Sheoran captured his first World Cup Final medal with a bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions. Despite early setbacks, Sheoran executed a remarkable comeback in standing position, thrilling home spectators. Other standout performances included Ganemat Sekhon setting a new national record in the women's skeet event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

