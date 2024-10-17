Paris FC's Billionaire Backing: A New Rivalry in French Football

Paris FC is set to become a formidable competitor in French football due to the recent investment by the Arnault family and Red Bull. The move, announced on Thursday, aims to bring Paris FC into the upper echelons of French football alongside Paris St Germain, which has been under Qatar Sports Investments for a decade.

The Arnault family, with a potential investment of up to 200 million euros, is poised to propel Paris FC into the big leagues, financially positioning it among the top teams in Ligue 1. Red Bull's sports management expertise further enhances the project's viability, creating a promising outlook for the club.

The development signifies more than just economic growth; it fills a cultural and aspirational void for many Parisians for a city-representative club. With high-level support, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris FC may soon find a permanent home, fueling competition in both men's and women's leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)