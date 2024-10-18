Bosch Leads South Africa to Historic Victory Against Australia

Anneke Bosch's spectacular unbeaten 74 from 48 deliveries steered South Africa to a resounding eight-wicket triumph over reigning champions Australia, securing their spot in the women's T20 World Cup final on Thursday.

South Africa successfully chased a target of 135, thanks in part to the crucial 96-run partnership between Bosch and captain Laura Wolvaardt. This marked South Africa's first-ever T20 World Cup victory against Australia. The hosts started strong by sending back Australian opener Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham within the initial three overs, although Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath resiliently anchored a 50-run stand for Australia.

McGrath contributed 27 runs, while Mooney stood as the top scorer with 44 off 42 balls in a total of 134-5. Despite losing Tazmin Brits for 15 runs early on, Bosch and Wolvaardt's positive approach paid off. Although Wolvaardt fell to Annabel Sutherland's slower ball at 42, Bosch, named player of the match, guided her team to an accomplished victory.

Reflecting on the achievement, Bosch said, "My heart is racing a lot, it was tough out there, glad we got past the line." McGrath acknowledged the South African side's superiority, noting, "It's going to be pretty hard to take, we just didn't really show up tonight." South Africa will face either West Indies or New Zealand next in the battle for the championship title.

