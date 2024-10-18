Left Menu

Australia Faces Bowling Shuffle Without Allrounder Green for Border-Gavaskar Series

Australia's bowling dynamics will shift due to allrounder Cameron Green's absence from the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Green requires back surgery, sidelining him for six months. While Mitchell Marsh is prepared to fill the void, pacer Mitchell Starc notes the increased burden on spinner Nathan Lyon and changes in team strategy.

Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team is grappling with a major lineup change ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as allrounder Cameron Green's absence due to back surgery will alter their bowling strategy. Green's unavailability, expected to last at least half a year, necessitates adjustments in the team's dynamic.

Star pacer Mitchell Starc acknowledged the challenges posed by Green's void, noting that without a key allrounder, players like Nathan Lyon may experience a heavier workload. Starc compared Green's absence to that of other crucial players, citing Ben Stokes from England as a similar situation teams sometimes face.

Despite uncertainties about team formations and game conditions, Australia aims to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Starc emphasized the importance of gap days between the five Tests against India, which might impact the series outcomes as the team works toward winning the title for the first time in a decade.

