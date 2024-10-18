New Zealand Gains Upper Hand on Day Three Against India

On the third day of the first Test, New Zealand has managed to gain a significant edge against India. The day's outstanding performer was Devon Conway, who scored 91 runs, contributing heavily to New Zealand's formidable first innings total.

Rachin Ravindra also made a substantial impact with 134 runs. The pair's efforts were crucial in taking New Zealand's score to a daunting 402, testing the resilience of the Indian bowling attack.

India's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, claimed crucial wickets but struggled to contain New Zealand's batsmen. As the Test progresses, India will need to strategize to overcome this deficit and regain their footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)