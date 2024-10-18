Left Menu

New Zealand Gains Upper Hand on Day Three Against India

New Zealand took the advantage on day three of the first Test against India. New Zealand's first innings concluded at 402 runs. Outstanding performances by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra helped boost their total, while India's bowlers struggled to take wickets consistently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the third day of the first Test, New Zealand has managed to gain a significant edge against India. The day's outstanding performer was Devon Conway, who scored 91 runs, contributing heavily to New Zealand's formidable first innings total.

Rachin Ravindra also made a substantial impact with 134 runs. The pair's efforts were crucial in taking New Zealand's score to a daunting 402, testing the resilience of the Indian bowling attack.

India's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, claimed crucial wickets but struggled to contain New Zealand's batsmen. As the Test progresses, India will need to strategize to overcome this deficit and regain their footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

