Pakistan Ends Winless Test Streak with Dominant Multan Victory

Pakistan shattered an 11-match winless drought on home soil by securing a significant 152-run triumph over England in Multan, levelling the series at 1-1 on Friday. The victory marks Pakistan's first Test win at home since February 2021 and ends Shan Masood's tough six-match spell as captain.

In a match dominated by spin, bowlers Noman Ali and Sajid Khan claimed all 20 England wickets. This result came as a vindication after Pakistan's earlier drubbing at the same venue, with the side having begun Day 4 by needing to dismiss eight English batters who required 261 runs for victory.

England's batsmen attempted to counter Pakistan's spinners with sweep shots, but the strategy faltered as Pakistan delivered consistently tricky balls. After Joe Root's unsuccessful sweep resulted in his dismissal, England could not recover, despite some resistance led by Harry Brook and Ben Stokes, who scored 37.

As Brook offered a frenetic batting style, Noman reverted to round the wicket tactics to topple England to 78/5. Stokes's innings ended when he attempted an aggressive charge against Noman, only for wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan to effect a clean stumping that concluded England's innings emphatically.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat first, with debutant Kamran Ghulam scoring a vital century to set a target of 366 runs. England's reply faltered at 291 despite Ben Duckett's extraordinary century, and Pakistan's disciplined bowling on a spin-friendly pitch left the visitors short of their target.

