Left Menu

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Prepares for Post-Olympic Friendly Matches

The U.S. Women's Olympic gold-winning soccer team is set to engage in friendly matches against Iceland and Argentina. Coach Emma Hayes has included 18 Olympic players in the 26-member roster and new talents. The matches are a celebration and evaluation opportunity ahead of future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:48 IST
U.S. Women's Soccer Team Prepares for Post-Olympic Friendly Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team, fresh off their Olympic gold victory, is gearing up for a series of friendly matches. Head coach Emma Hayes has called up 18 players from the Olympic team to join the 26-member roster, as they prepare to face Iceland and Argentina this month.

The team's initial match will take place on October 24 in Austin against Iceland, followed by a second encounter in Nashville three days later. The tour will conclude with a match against Argentina in Louisville on October 30. Coach Hayes emphasized the importance of these games as both celebrations of achievement and opportunities for evaluation.

New and returning players will be scrutinized for their performance and adaptability. The roster includes both seasoned athletes and fresh faces like Hal Hershfelt and Emily Sams, who are eager to showcase their skills on this prestigious platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024