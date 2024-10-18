U.S. Women's Soccer Team Prepares for Post-Olympic Friendly Matches

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team, fresh off their Olympic gold victory, is gearing up for a series of friendly matches. Head coach Emma Hayes has called up 18 players from the Olympic team to join the 26-member roster, as they prepare to face Iceland and Argentina this month.

The team's initial match will take place on October 24 in Austin against Iceland, followed by a second encounter in Nashville three days later. The tour will conclude with a match against Argentina in Louisville on October 30. Coach Hayes emphasized the importance of these games as both celebrations of achievement and opportunities for evaluation.

New and returning players will be scrutinized for their performance and adaptability. The roster includes both seasoned athletes and fresh faces like Hal Hershfelt and Emily Sams, who are eager to showcase their skills on this prestigious platform.

