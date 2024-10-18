Left Menu

Joshua Cheptegei Eyes New Heights in Road Racing

Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, who has retired from track racing, aims to excel in road races. He debuted internationally in India in 2014 and hopes for similar success at the upcoming Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Despite past injuries, he remains a strong contender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:27 IST
Joshua Cheptegei Eyes New Heights in Road Racing
  • Country:
  • India

Long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, having shifted his focus from track to road racing, sets his sights on the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon this Sunday. The Ugandan athlete, known for his remarkable achievements on the track, hopes that India will once again serve as a launchpad for his success.

Cheptegei, who competed in his first international event in India in 2014, aims to rekindle that triumph as he transitions from track running. After clinching gold at the 10,000m race in the Paris Olympics, Cheptegei firmly declared his departure from the track to pave a new path in road races.

Although Cheptegei has faced challenges, including injuries, his competitive spirit remains unyielded as he eyes the half marathon circuit, inspired by India's growing athletics prowess. He foresees a promising future for Indian athletes on the global stage, drawing parallels with his own career journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024