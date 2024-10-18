Joshua Cheptegei Eyes New Heights in Road Racing

Long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, having shifted his focus from track to road racing, sets his sights on the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon this Sunday. The Ugandan athlete, known for his remarkable achievements on the track, hopes that India will once again serve as a launchpad for his success.

Cheptegei, who competed in his first international event in India in 2014, aims to rekindle that triumph as he transitions from track running. After clinching gold at the 10,000m race in the Paris Olympics, Cheptegei firmly declared his departure from the track to pave a new path in road races.

Although Cheptegei has faced challenges, including injuries, his competitive spirit remains unyielded as he eyes the half marathon circuit, inspired by India's growing athletics prowess. He foresees a promising future for Indian athletes on the global stage, drawing parallels with his own career journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)