Mumbai City FC Eyes First Win Against FC Goa Post-Break

Title-holder Mumbai City FC is aiming for its first victory of the Indian Super League season as they confront well-known rivals FC Goa after the international break on Saturday.

Currently positioned 11th in the standings, Mumbai City has had a challenging start with two draws and one loss in its initial three fixtures. FC Goa, having five points from four matches, presents a formidable challenge.

Historically, FC Goa dominated this rivalry until the 2019-20 season. However, with Sergio Lobera's arrival, Mumbai turned the tables, remaining unbeaten in their last 12 encounters against Goa, including prevailing in last season's semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)