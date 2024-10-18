Mumbai City FC Eyes First Win Against FC Goa Post-Break
Mumbai City FC seeks its first win of the Indian Super League season against FC Goa. Mumbai's team, winless in their past three matches, faces a strong opponent. Both teams have a history of intense matches, with Mumbai maintaining recent superiority over Goa.
Title-holder Mumbai City FC is aiming for its first victory of the Indian Super League season as they confront well-known rivals FC Goa after the international break on Saturday.
Currently positioned 11th in the standings, Mumbai City has had a challenging start with two draws and one loss in its initial three fixtures. FC Goa, having five points from four matches, presents a formidable challenge.
Historically, FC Goa dominated this rivalry until the 2019-20 season. However, with Sergio Lobera's arrival, Mumbai turned the tables, remaining unbeaten in their last 12 encounters against Goa, including prevailing in last season's semi-finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
