Mumbai City FC Eyes First Win Against FC Goa Post-Break

Mumbai City FC seeks its first win of the Indian Super League season against FC Goa. Mumbai's team, winless in their past three matches, faces a strong opponent. Both teams have a history of intense matches, with Mumbai maintaining recent superiority over Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Title-holder Mumbai City FC is aiming for its first victory of the Indian Super League season as they confront well-known rivals FC Goa after the international break on Saturday.

Currently positioned 11th in the standings, Mumbai City has had a challenging start with two draws and one loss in its initial three fixtures. FC Goa, having five points from four matches, presents a formidable challenge.

Historically, FC Goa dominated this rivalry until the 2019-20 season. However, with Sergio Lobera's arrival, Mumbai turned the tables, remaining unbeaten in their last 12 encounters against Goa, including prevailing in last season's semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

