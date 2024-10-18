Left Menu

Thrilling Semi-Finals Set Stage in Senior Women Inter-Department Hockey Championship

The Senior Women Inter-Department National Hockey Championship witnessed thrilling quarter-finals as Sports Authority of India, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Railway Sports Promotion Board, and Indian Oil Corporation secured spots in the semi-finals following dominant victories over their respective opponents.

In an action-packed day of hockey at the Senior Women Inter-Department National Hockey Championship, four teams proved their mettle, advancing to the semi-finals with commanding victories. The Sports Authority of India set the tone with an 8-0 demolition of Sashastra Seema Bal, thanks to the stellar performances of Antim and Preeti Dubey.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes followed suit, overcoming the Union Bank of India 4-2 as Jaspreet Kaur's brace led their charge. The Railway Sports Promotion Board then delivered a crushing 11-0 defeat to the Central Reserve Police Force, with impressive displays from Neha, Vandana Katariya, and Sangita Kumari.

Rounding off the day, the Indian Oil Corporation showcased their prowess by thrashing the Tamil Nadu Police 12-0. Sharmila Devi and Mumtaz Khan shone brightly with hat-tricks, while Deepika and Jyoti added two goals each to seal the deal.

