Kiran Akhade Shines: Indian Rider Dominates FEI CSI-2 Equestrian Championship

Young Indian equestrian Kiran Akhade emerged victorious in the FEI Concours Saut International 2 Equestrian Championship, held for the first time in India, with a stunning performance on Friday.

Riding the horse SRS Newgrange, Akhade clocked a swift 69.36 seconds, outpacing his nearest competitor, Saravanan, who completed his round on Mewrick BMG in 77.65 seconds.

In the junior show jumping category, Jai Singh Sabharwal secured top honors with a time of 65.68 seconds, highlighting the promising talent at this prestigious equestrian event.

(With inputs from agencies.)