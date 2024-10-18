Kiran Akhade Shines: Indian Rider Dominates FEI CSI-2 Equestrian Championship
Indian rider Kiran Akhade secured first place in the FEI Concours Saut International 2 Equestrian Championship, riding SRS Newgrange. With a time of 69.36 seconds, Akhade surpassed rival Saravanan. Jai Singh Sabharwal claimed victory in the junior category. The event showcased top equestrian talent and marked India's hosting debut.
Young Indian equestrian Kiran Akhade emerged victorious in the FEI Concours Saut International 2 Equestrian Championship, held for the first time in India, with a stunning performance on Friday.
Riding the horse SRS Newgrange, Akhade clocked a swift 69.36 seconds, outpacing his nearest competitor, Saravanan, who completed his round on Mewrick BMG in 77.65 seconds.
In the junior show jumping category, Jai Singh Sabharwal secured top honors with a time of 65.68 seconds, highlighting the promising talent at this prestigious equestrian event.
