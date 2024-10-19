Sarfaraz Khan Shines with Maiden Test Century Amidst Rain Delay
Rain stalled India's momentum as Sarfaraz Khan's maiden unbeaten century and Rishabh Pant's 53 not out positioned India strongly at 344/3 on day four against New Zealand. Sarfaraz reached 125 not out, while Pant returned after injury to boost the team's performance.
Rain disrupted India's advance during the opening Test against New Zealand as Sarfaraz Khan achieved his first unbeaten century, along with Rishabh Pant's swift 53 not out, placing India in a commanding position at 344/3 by day's end.
Sarfaraz picked up from his previous day's play, reaching 125 not out with a blend of 16 fours and three sixes in 154 balls. Meanwhile, Pant, having sustained a right knee injury earlier, made an assertive return to the field.
Pant's contribution included 53 runs off 56 balls featuring five fours and three sixes, leaving India just 12 runs behind New Zealand's 402. Key performers also included Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with scores of 52 and 70, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
