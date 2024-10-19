Sarfaraz Khan Shines with Maiden Test Century Amidst Rain Delay

Rain disrupted India's advance during the opening Test against New Zealand as Sarfaraz Khan achieved his first unbeaten century, along with Rishabh Pant's swift 53 not out, placing India in a commanding position at 344/3 by day's end.

Sarfaraz picked up from his previous day's play, reaching 125 not out with a blend of 16 fours and three sixes in 154 balls. Meanwhile, Pant, having sustained a right knee injury earlier, made an assertive return to the field.

Pant's contribution included 53 runs off 56 balls featuring five fours and three sixes, leaving India just 12 runs behind New Zealand's 402. Key performers also included Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with scores of 52 and 70, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)