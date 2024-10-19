Air Quality Concerns and Podium Dreams: Indian Runners Speak Ahead of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
Indian athletes, including Priti Lamba, express concerns about poor air quality in Delhi ahead of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which faces both international competition and environmental challenges. Despite these concerns, competitors are determined to achieve personal bests and podium finishes.
Indian athletes are gearing up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, despite concerns over the city's poor air quality. Runner Priti Lamba highlighted the issue but dismissed it, noting that foreign athletes focus more on winning than the pollution.
Lamba, who previously finished third among Indian runners, aims for a top-three finish again. Her ultimate focus remains the 3000m steeplechase, where she's achieved international success, including a bronze at the Asian Games.
Other top contenders, like defending champion Kavita Yadav and Nirma Thakore, are also focused on performing their best. The race, which boasts a prize pool of USD 260,000, promises strong competition among both Indian and international athletes.
