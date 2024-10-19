Left Menu

Air Quality Concerns and Podium Dreams: Indian Runners Speak Ahead of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Indian athletes, including Priti Lamba, express concerns about poor air quality in Delhi ahead of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which faces both international competition and environmental challenges. Despite these concerns, competitors are determined to achieve personal bests and podium finishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:22 IST
Air Quality Concerns and Podium Dreams: Indian Runners Speak Ahead of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian athletes are gearing up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, despite concerns over the city's poor air quality. Runner Priti Lamba highlighted the issue but dismissed it, noting that foreign athletes focus more on winning than the pollution.

Lamba, who previously finished third among Indian runners, aims for a top-three finish again. Her ultimate focus remains the 3000m steeplechase, where she's achieved international success, including a bronze at the Asian Games.

Other top contenders, like defending champion Kavita Yadav and Nirma Thakore, are also focused on performing their best. The race, which boasts a prize pool of USD 260,000, promises strong competition among both Indian and international athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024