Air Quality Concerns and Podium Dreams: Indian Runners Speak Ahead of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Indian athletes are gearing up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, despite concerns over the city's poor air quality. Runner Priti Lamba highlighted the issue but dismissed it, noting that foreign athletes focus more on winning than the pollution.

Lamba, who previously finished third among Indian runners, aims for a top-three finish again. Her ultimate focus remains the 3000m steeplechase, where she's achieved international success, including a bronze at the Asian Games.

Other top contenders, like defending champion Kavita Yadav and Nirma Thakore, are also focused on performing their best. The race, which boasts a prize pool of USD 260,000, promises strong competition among both Indian and international athletes.

