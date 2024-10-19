National Para Swimming Championship 2023 Makes a Splash in Goa

The 24th edition of the National Para Swimming Championship commenced on October 19 at the Olympic Swimming Pool in Panaji, Goa, continuing until October 22. Organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Goa, in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Goa Paralympic Association, the event marks a significant gathering for para athletics in the country.

This championship brings together more than 700 individuals, including para swimmers, coaches, officials, and support staff from 27 states and union territories across India. These athletes will demonstrate their remarkable skills and tenacity, competing in a variety of events that underscore the essence of sportsmanship and the remarkable abilities of persons with disabilities.

The competition serves as a national platform for India's exceptional para swimmers, with performances possibly leading to future international participation in major events like the World Para Swimming Championships. Guruprasad R Pawaskar, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Goa, expressed honor in hosting this prestigious event, reinforcing their commitment to empowering athletes with disabilities.

