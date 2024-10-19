Left Menu

National Para Swimming Championship 2023 Makes a Splash in Goa

The 24th National Para Swimming Championship is underway in Panaji, Goa, uniting over 700 participants from across India. Hosted by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and partners, the event highlights para swimmers' talents and paves the way for international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:55 IST
National Para Swimming Championship 2023 Makes a Splash in Goa
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 24th edition of the National Para Swimming Championship commenced on October 19 at the Olympic Swimming Pool in Panaji, Goa, continuing until October 22. Organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Goa, in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Goa Paralympic Association, the event marks a significant gathering for para athletics in the country.

This championship brings together more than 700 individuals, including para swimmers, coaches, officials, and support staff from 27 states and union territories across India. These athletes will demonstrate their remarkable skills and tenacity, competing in a variety of events that underscore the essence of sportsmanship and the remarkable abilities of persons with disabilities.

The competition serves as a national platform for India's exceptional para swimmers, with performances possibly leading to future international participation in major events like the World Para Swimming Championships. Guruprasad R Pawaskar, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Goa, expressed honor in hosting this prestigious event, reinforcing their commitment to empowering athletes with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024