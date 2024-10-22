India's Sports Fraternity Outraged Over 2026 Commonwealth Games Exclusions

In a controversial decision met with widespread disapproval, the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games has excluded several critical sports, including badminton, a move seen by many as aimed at stifling India's sporting ascent.

Sports icons Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar have vehemently criticized the exclusions, claiming they undermine India's growing clout in international arenas. Gopichand, in particular, described the decision as a significant setback for the sport's global growth.

As repercussions of this decision continue to ripple through India's sports community, many call for the country to skip participation in protest and demand engagement with relevant authorities to reverse the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)