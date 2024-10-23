Left Menu

Golfers Baisoya and Bhattacharya Shine at J&K Open 2024 Opening Round

Delhi-based golfers Sachin Baisoya and Shaurya Bhattacharya led the J&K Open 2024 with impressive five-under 67 rounds. Despite early struggles, they rallied with skillful performances. Other notable players include Udayan Mane, Akshay Sharma, Arjun Prasad, and Kapil Kumar, who are tied in third place, each carding a four-under 68.

In a thrilling start to the J&K Open 2024, Delhi-based golfers Sachin Baisoya and Shaurya Bhattacharya each carded five-under 67 to take the lead after the opening round on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, noteworthy performances from Udayan Mane, Akshay Sharma, Arjun Prasad, and Kapil Kumar saw them tied for third place, each scoring a commendable four-under 68.

Baisoya, who boasts consistent top 10 finishes in recent tournaments, showed exceptional form, delivering crucial birdies despite a ninth-hole bogey. Bhattacharya overcame a rocky start to secure his position with a string of birdies, highlighting the challenging yet rewarding conditions at JTGC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

