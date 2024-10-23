Golfers Baisoya and Bhattacharya Shine at J&K Open 2024 Opening Round

In a thrilling start to the J&K Open 2024, Delhi-based golfers Sachin Baisoya and Shaurya Bhattacharya each carded five-under 67 to take the lead after the opening round on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, noteworthy performances from Udayan Mane, Akshay Sharma, Arjun Prasad, and Kapil Kumar saw them tied for third place, each scoring a commendable four-under 68.

Baisoya, who boasts consistent top 10 finishes in recent tournaments, showed exceptional form, delivering crucial birdies despite a ninth-hole bogey. Bhattacharya overcame a rocky start to secure his position with a string of birdies, highlighting the challenging yet rewarding conditions at JTGC.

(With inputs from agencies.)