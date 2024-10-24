Springboks Gear Up for Autumn Internationals with Fresh Recruits

South African rugby coach Rassie Erasmus has announced the inclusion of Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw in the national squad for the upcoming Autumn International series. The decision follows utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels being sidelined due to an ankle injury.

As part of the series, the Springboks are scheduled to face Scotland at Murrayfield on November 10, England at Twickenham on November 16, and conclude with a match against Wales at the Principality Stadium on November 23. The team departs on Sunday for a training camp in Jersey to prepare for the tour.

The squad features prominent forwards such as Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, and captain Siya Kolisi. Backline players include Handre Pollard, Cheslin Kolbe, and Makazole Mapimpi, among others. This roster aims to strengthen the Springboks' performance in the highly anticipated series.

(With inputs from agencies.)