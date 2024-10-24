Riquelme Intervenes to Prevent Fans' Clash
Former Argentine star and Boca Juniors president, Juan Roman Riquelme, took action to prevent a clash between Boca and Gimnasia La Plata fans during a Copa Argentina match. The intervention helped de-escalate tensions, allowing the game to conclude with Boca securing a victory in penalties.
Former Argentine midfielder and current Boca Juniors president, Juan Roman Riquelme, was instrumental in averting a potential clash between Boca and Gimnasia La Plata fans during the Copa Argentina quarter-final on Wednesday in Rosario.
Riquelme, accompanied by club council members, descended from his box to calm Boca's supporters after tensions rose, halting the match when fans attempted to breach barriers in the stadium. The players and police also urged for composure, leading to a de-escalation of the situation.
Following the resolution of the conflict, Boca Juniors triumphed in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, setting up a semi-final contest against Velez Sarsfield.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Challenges Haryana Poll Outcome, Seeks Election Commission's Intervention
Miraculous Medical Intervention: Cockroach Extracted from Patient's Stomach
PTM Calls for UN Intervention to Lift Pakistani Ban
Global Health Interventions: Vaccine Approvals, Strategic Sales, and Flu Prevention
Amid Conflict, Lebanon Resists Iranian Intervention over Border Resolution