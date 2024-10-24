Riquelme Intervenes to Prevent Fans' Clash

Former Argentine midfielder and current Boca Juniors president, Juan Roman Riquelme, was instrumental in averting a potential clash between Boca and Gimnasia La Plata fans during the Copa Argentina quarter-final on Wednesday in Rosario.

Riquelme, accompanied by club council members, descended from his box to calm Boca's supporters after tensions rose, halting the match when fans attempted to breach barriers in the stadium. The players and police also urged for composure, leading to a de-escalation of the situation.

Following the resolution of the conflict, Boca Juniors triumphed in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, setting up a semi-final contest against Velez Sarsfield.

