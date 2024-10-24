Brian Riemer Appointed New Denmark Head Coach

Brian Riemer has been officially named as the head coach of Denmark's national football team, as announced by the Danish Football Association (DBU) on Thursday. He takes over from Kasper Hjulmand, who stepped down in July.

Riemer, 46, is well-regarded for his experience with FC Copenhagen and as an assistant at Brentford. He previously led Anderlecht as head coach before leaving in September. The DBU expressed confidence in Riemer's energetic and committed approach to technical and attacking football.

Denmark's future hinges on Riemer's ability to remedy recent shortcomings highlighted during the Qatar World Cup. The coach is eager to take on the challenge, stating his readiness and motivation to drive the team towards achieving excellence alongside dedicated players and passionate fans.

