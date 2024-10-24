Left Menu

Brian Riemer Appointed New Denmark Head Coach

Brian Riemer has been appointed as the new head coach of Denmark, succeeding Kasper Hjulmand. Previously associated with Danish giants FC Copenhagen and Brentford, he aims to enhance Denmark's performance following an underwhelming World Cup display and lead the team to future successes.

24-10-2024
Brian Riemer has been officially named as the head coach of Denmark's national football team, as announced by the Danish Football Association (DBU) on Thursday. He takes over from Kasper Hjulmand, who stepped down in July.

Riemer, 46, is well-regarded for his experience with FC Copenhagen and as an assistant at Brentford. He previously led Anderlecht as head coach before leaving in September. The DBU expressed confidence in Riemer's energetic and committed approach to technical and attacking football.

Denmark's future hinges on Riemer's ability to remedy recent shortcomings highlighted during the Qatar World Cup. The coach is eager to take on the challenge, stating his readiness and motivation to drive the team towards achieving excellence alongside dedicated players and passionate fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

