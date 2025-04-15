Left Menu

Brentford Owner's Bold Move: Acquisition of Mérida FC

The owner of Premier League club Brentford, Matthew Benham, completes the acquisition of Spanish third-tier team Mérida. Brentford's holding company, Best Intentions Analytics, now owns Mérida, a club founded 12 years ago. Mérida competes for second division promotion in Spain's Extremadura region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:35 IST
Matthew Benham, the owner of Brentford, has made headlines again by acquiring the Spanish third-tier team Mérida. This bold acquisition was finalized through Brentford's holding company, Best Intentions Analytics.

The purchase includes all shares of Mérida, a club with roots tracing back just 12 years. Mérida, based in western Spain's Extremadura region, is actively striving for promotion to the second division.

Benham, known for leveraging innovative statistical models in soccer betting, transformed Brentford into a Premier League entity by 2021. His previous ventures include ownership of Danish side Midtjylland, reflecting his strategic approach in forming multi-club networks within the soccer industry.

