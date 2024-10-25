Left Menu

Athletico Paranaense's Spooky Relegation Battle

Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense has launched a Halloween-themed campaign asking fans for their unwavering support as they face potential relegation. Known for their success despite not being a top club, they've gone winless for 11 games. The campaign emphasizes fan energy as their driving force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 08:15 IST
Athletico Paranaense's Spooky Relegation Battle

Athletico Paranaense has initiated a Halloween-themed drive to rally their fanbase in a bid to stave off relegation. Their recent social media video, laced with horror genre motifs, seeks to reinvigorate fan support amid their current struggle.

The club, twice champions of the Copa Sudamericana, has not won a league game in their last 11 attempts, placing them near the bottom of the league standings. The campaign cheekily leans into jokes about a 'devil's pact' which fans of rival clubs often make in light of Paranaense's unexpected successes.

Emphasizing the power of fan energy as a bulwark in difficult times, the club's message urges fans to 'surrender their soul' in solidarity with the team as they fight to avoid falling into Serie B, with nine crucial games remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024