Athletico Paranaense's Spooky Relegation Battle

Athletico Paranaense has initiated a Halloween-themed drive to rally their fanbase in a bid to stave off relegation. Their recent social media video, laced with horror genre motifs, seeks to reinvigorate fan support amid their current struggle.

The club, twice champions of the Copa Sudamericana, has not won a league game in their last 11 attempts, placing them near the bottom of the league standings. The campaign cheekily leans into jokes about a 'devil's pact' which fans of rival clubs often make in light of Paranaense's unexpected successes.

Emphasizing the power of fan energy as a bulwark in difficult times, the club's message urges fans to 'surrender their soul' in solidarity with the team as they fight to avoid falling into Serie B, with nine crucial games remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)