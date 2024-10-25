Legendary Gymnastics Coach Bishweshwar Nandi Joins BJP Amid Olympic Aspirations

Bishweshwar Nandi, renowned for coaching gymnast Dipa Karmakar, joined the BJP in a modest gathering at his home.

Deeply impressed by the BJP's governance, Nandi, a Dronacharya awardee, expressed his intent to contribute to the party's mission. He recently joined a virtual meet with the Union Sports Minister, focusing on India's 2036 Olympics bids alongside competitors like Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The IOC will finalize the next host in the upcoming year after elections.

Dipa Karmakar, known for her groundbreaking Olympic performance at Rio, has retired. Her legacy includes mastering the challenging Produnova vault, cementing her status in gymnastics history.

(With inputs from agencies.)