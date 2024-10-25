Left Menu

Legendary Gymnastics Coach Bishweshwar Nandi Joins BJP Amid Olympic Aspirations

Bishweshwar Nandi, celebrated gymnastics coach and recipient of the Dronacharya award, has joined the BJP, citing admiration for the party's governance. He recently participated in discussions about India's Olympic preparations. Additionally, gymnast Dipa Karmakar announced her retirement, concluding an illustrious career marked by her near-podium finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:55 IST
Legendary Gymnastics Coach Bishweshwar Nandi Joins BJP Amid Olympic Aspirations
Bishweshwar Nandi
  • Country:
  • India

Bishweshwar Nandi, renowned for coaching gymnast Dipa Karmakar, joined the BJP in a modest gathering at his home.

Deeply impressed by the BJP's governance, Nandi, a Dronacharya awardee, expressed his intent to contribute to the party's mission. He recently joined a virtual meet with the Union Sports Minister, focusing on India's 2036 Olympics bids alongside competitors like Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The IOC will finalize the next host in the upcoming year after elections.

Dipa Karmakar, known for her groundbreaking Olympic performance at Rio, has retired. Her legacy includes mastering the challenging Produnova vault, cementing her status in gymnastics history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024