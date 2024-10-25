Bordeaux's Fall: From Glory to Uncertainty in European Soccer

In the heart of Bordeaux's training complex, a sprawling map highlights its illustrious history, showing past battles with European soccer titans like AC Milan and Juventus. Today, the club's storied history stands in stark contrast as it languishes in France's amateur fourth division.

Financial turmoil, highlighted by a staggering debt of 118 million euros, has forced Bordeaux to close its youth academy and women's division, and file for bankruptcy. This decline has been attributed to poor management and a string of unfortunate events, leaving the club on the brink of liquidation.

With no investor in sight, Bordeaux faces the grim prospect of dropping further into the abyss of regional leagues, losing its professional status. Former players and city officials demand change, hoping to restore the club's former glory as its top scorer Andy Carroll remains hopeful for a turnaround in fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)