Corey Weyer's Arrival: A Game Changer for Delhi SG Pipers

Australian defender Corey Weyer has joined the ranks of the Delhi SG Pipers for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League, the club announced on Friday.

The 28-year-old comes in as a substitute for fellow Australian Flynn Ogilvie, who is stepping out of the league for personal reasons. Known for his powerful drag-flicking ability, Weyer is expected to strengthen the Pipers' defensive setup and add to their set-piece arsenal.

With Weyer's international accolades — including a bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup and golds at the 2019 Oceania Cup and 2014 Youth Olympics — his addition is a strategic move to bolster Delhi SG Pipers' defence as they aim for success in the league.

