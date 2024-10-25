Left Menu

Corey Weyer's Arrival: A Game Changer for Delhi SG Pipers

Australian defender Corey Weyer joins Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League, replacing Flynn Ogilvie. Known for his drag-flicking skills and international experience, Weyer's addition reinforces the team's defense. His achievements include World Cup bronze and golds at the Oceania Cup and Youth Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:15 IST
Corey Weyer's Arrival: A Game Changer for Delhi SG Pipers
  • Country:
  • India

Australian defender Corey Weyer has joined the ranks of the Delhi SG Pipers for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League, the club announced on Friday.

The 28-year-old comes in as a substitute for fellow Australian Flynn Ogilvie, who is stepping out of the league for personal reasons. Known for his powerful drag-flicking ability, Weyer is expected to strengthen the Pipers' defensive setup and add to their set-piece arsenal.

With Weyer's international accolades — including a bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup and golds at the 2019 Oceania Cup and 2014 Youth Olympics — his addition is a strategic move to bolster Delhi SG Pipers' defence as they aim for success in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024