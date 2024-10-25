Sahgal Delhi Demons Crush Noida Eagles for Fourth Straight Win

The Sahgal Delhi Demons continued their impressive run in the Pro Cricket League by decisively defeating the Noida Eagles with a 7-wicket victory. This marks their fourth consecutive win, further cementing their strong position in the league. Meanwhile, the Eagles remain winless and face mounting pressure to turn their season around.

Winning the toss, the Demons' decision to field first proved strategic. The Noida Eagles' openers, Ankit Narwal and Alok Ranjan, initially showcased resilience with a 69-run partnership. While Narwal was out for 23, Ranjan's quickfire 52 off 34 balls fueled the Eagles' innings, as reported by the Pro Cricket League.

Despite a spirited 47-run effort from Captain Kuldeep Hudda, featuring five sixes, and Rahul Chaudhary's unbeaten 34, the Eagles' total of 194/6 wasn't enough. The Demons' aggressive chase was spearheaded by opener Abhijeet Sharma's explosive 80 off 40 balls and Mohammad Sultan Ansari's 54, sealing the win with ease. Sahgal Delhi Demons now comfortably sit in second place in the league standings (ANI).

