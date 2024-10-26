CORRECTED-Baseball-Dodgers fans hope to finally get their World Series parade

When the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, the celebration was muted amid public health efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, but with Shohei Ohtani leading a potent Los Angeles lineup, fans are hopeful their long-awaited parade is coming. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the pandemic-hit Fall Classic four years ago, which came after an abbreviated 60-game season. Just 11,500 fans were on hand in Arlington to witness the feat.

"Last time we won was during the COVID World Series and I'm just glad that, hopefully, we'll win again," Albert Almena said at Dodger Stadium ahead of Game One against the New York Yankees on Friday. "We didn't have a parade. We didn't have anything to celebrate last time. We were in a bubble. So were they. We feel we're going to win and we're going to celebrate like we're supposed to."

If the Dodgers triumph over their October rivals from the Bronx, Ohtani will no doubt be a big reason why. The Japanese slugger had a season for the ages in his first year with the Dodgers, becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season to open MLB's 50/50 club.

"Shohei Ohtani is not only a baseball player, but an idol," Naoyuki Yanagihara, a reporter with Sports Nippon, said before the game. "All Japanese people like him. He's kind of a God. People say he is more popular than the Japanese prime minister, so it's incredible. All Japanese people are crazy about him."

Ohtani's first appearance in the MLB postseason has taken his already massive celebrity in Japan to another, level and broadcasts of the World Series games in Japan are expected to set viewership records. "In Japan right now, the game starts at 9:00 a.m. in the morning, but most of the people are going to watch this game," Yanagihara said.

"It's the same day Japan professional baseball league is going to begin in Japanese cities, but more will pay attention to this series." Mie Nishide, a fashion student visiting from Japan, was beaming as she made her way into the historic stadium under sunny Southern California skies.

"The Dodgers are in the World Series and I thought I wouldn't have an opportunity like this," she said. (Writing by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)

