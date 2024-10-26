Devank's Spectacular Showdown Seals Victory for Patna Pirates
In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match, Devank shone bright as he led Patna Pirates to a 42-40 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Scoring 25 points, Devank's heroics turned the game around at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, marking Patna's first win of the season.
In an electrifying encounter at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, the Patna Pirates emerged victorious against the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 11 clash. Devank, the standout performer, orchestrated this triumph with an astounding 25 points, propelling Patna to a narrow 42-40 win on Friday evening.
The Tamil Thalaivas commenced with a burst of energy, spearheaded by Narender Kandola, placing immense pressure on Patna Pirates. The early phase saw Tamil Thalaivas in control, with a solid 9-point lead midway through the first half. Despite the daunting deficit, Devank drew on his resilience, executing a Super Raid and completing his Super 10 before halftime as the Thalaivas led 23-18.
Following the break, Devank maintained his impressive form, gradually chipping away at Thalaivas' lead. His relentless raids brought the scores closer, and with just five minutes remaining, Devank's brilliance tilted the balance, securing a morale-boosting victory for the Pirates. This outstanding performance not only bolstered their defense but also cemented Devank's role as the match-winner, as confirmed by PKL's press release. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
