Left Menu

Devank's Spectacular Showdown Seals Victory for Patna Pirates

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match, Devank shone bright as he led Patna Pirates to a 42-40 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Scoring 25 points, Devank's heroics turned the game around at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, marking Patna's first win of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:44 IST
Devank's Spectacular Showdown Seals Victory for Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas in action (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying encounter at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, the Patna Pirates emerged victorious against the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 11 clash. Devank, the standout performer, orchestrated this triumph with an astounding 25 points, propelling Patna to a narrow 42-40 win on Friday evening.

The Tamil Thalaivas commenced with a burst of energy, spearheaded by Narender Kandola, placing immense pressure on Patna Pirates. The early phase saw Tamil Thalaivas in control, with a solid 9-point lead midway through the first half. Despite the daunting deficit, Devank drew on his resilience, executing a Super Raid and completing his Super 10 before halftime as the Thalaivas led 23-18.

Following the break, Devank maintained his impressive form, gradually chipping away at Thalaivas' lead. His relentless raids brought the scores closer, and with just five minutes remaining, Devank's brilliance tilted the balance, securing a morale-boosting victory for the Pirates. This outstanding performance not only bolstered their defense but also cemented Devank's role as the match-winner, as confirmed by PKL's press release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024