McLaren's Appeal Denied After F1 U.S. Grand Prix Drama

In a recent turn of events at the world-renowned U.S. Grand Prix, McLaren's endeavor to contest the penalty imposed on racer Lando Norris was dismissed by Formula One stewards, according to the governing body, FIA.

Last Sunday's race in Austin saw Norris's title hopes take a hit when a five-second penalty relegated him from third to fourth place, pushing him behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who claimed the final podium spot. The penalty was administered following an incident where Norris was found to have gained an unfair advantage by leaving the track to overtake Verstappen.

Despite McLaren's arguments, which framed Norris as the defending driver because of his position in the braking zone, the stewards rejected the appeal, stating that no substantial new evidence was presented. The decision leaves Norris considerably behind Verstappen in points, with McLaren leading Red Bull in the constructors' championship by 40 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)