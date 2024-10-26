Left Menu

McLaren's Appeal Denied After F1 U.S. Grand Prix Drama

McLaren's appeal against Lando Norris's penalty at the U.S. Grand Prix was rejected by FIA stewards. The penalty demoted Norris from third to fourth, behind Max Verstappen. McLaren failed to present new evidence to challenge the decision, leaving Norris trailing in the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:02 IST
In a recent turn of events at the world-renowned U.S. Grand Prix, McLaren's endeavor to contest the penalty imposed on racer Lando Norris was dismissed by Formula One stewards, according to the governing body, FIA.

Last Sunday's race in Austin saw Norris's title hopes take a hit when a five-second penalty relegated him from third to fourth place, pushing him behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who claimed the final podium spot. The penalty was administered following an incident where Norris was found to have gained an unfair advantage by leaving the track to overtake Verstappen.

Despite McLaren's arguments, which framed Norris as the defending driver because of his position in the braking zone, the stewards rejected the appeal, stating that no substantial new evidence was presented. The decision leaves Norris considerably behind Verstappen in points, with McLaren leading Red Bull in the constructors' championship by 40 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

