Resignation Unveils Growing Discontent at FIA
The FIA faces internal unrest as Deputy President for Sport Robert Reid resigns, criticizing the current governance under President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Reid cited a departure from transparency and collaborative values as his reasons. Tensions rise with F1 drivers over new speech rules, highlighting growing dissatisfaction.
The turmoil within the FIA, the authoritative body overseeing Formula 1 and other auto racing disciplines, has intensified as its Deputy President for Sport, Robert Reid, stepped down. Reid announced his resignation in protest against the operational methods under current President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's leadership.
Reid expressed dissatisfaction with the diminishing focus on transparency, governance, and collaboration—principles that initially drove him to take the position. His decision reflects a broader sentiment of discontent amid numerous changes within the FIA's senior ranks since Ben Sulayem's tenure began.
This internal unrest coincides with rising friction between the FIA and F1 drivers over impending regulations aimed at curtailing swearing and political statements. Noteworthy is F1 champion Max Verstappen's minimal response in an FIA conference and world rally championship drivers boycotting interviews to protest disciplinary actions for swearing.
